Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has presented the 2021 Budget proposal of One hundred and nine billion, six hundred and six million, three hundred and seventy six thousand, three hundred and twenty two naira (109,666,376,322) to the State House of Assembly.

The budget estimate is titled: Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.

It has a recurrent expenditure set at 57,997,979,982 and Capital Expenditure at 51,668,385,739.

The 2021 Budget is 18 Billion Naira Less than the 2020 Budget.

The major highlight of the Budget Proposal is the inclusion of the New Minimum Wage for Workers in the State