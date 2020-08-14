Operatives of the Office of the Special Adviser on Central Business Districts have sealed some shops within the Lagos Island Business District for violating the COVID-19 trading hours issued by the State Government to shops as part of efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

While decrying the nonchalant attitude of some traders towards obeying the COVID-19 directives, the Special Adviser declared that his office will enforce all the health safety guidelines issued by the State Government to flatten the curve of the dreaded disease in Lagos.

He, therefore, called on traders and visitors as well as business owners within the business district to adhere strictly to the stipulated COVID-19 directives issued by the Lagos State Government and relevant authorities.