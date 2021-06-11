The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps has urged members of the Public to help in identifying the parents, relatives of a 13 year old, David Fadare, found on the streets of Lagos.

The boy who said he was abducted on Wednesday in his School from a location he could not remember said his father is Uncle Seun while he said his mother is Mama.

He has been with the Neighbourhood Safety Corps since he was found on the Streets since Thursday 1oth June in Lagos and the State Government is now urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information about him since he cannot remember much Other than his name and nicknames for both parents.

