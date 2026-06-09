Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment as it seeks to strengthen its position as Africa’s leading destination for investment, innovation and enterprise. Sanwo-Olu made this known following the Invest Lagos 3.0 summit held on Monday in Lagos, where investors, industry leaders…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment as it seeks to strengthen its position as Africa’s leading destination for investment, innovation and enterprise.

Sanwo-Olu made this known following the Invest Lagos 3.0 summit held on Monday in Lagos, where investors, industry leaders and innovators gathered to discuss opportunities for economic growth and business expansion across the continent.

In a post on his Instagram handle, the governor said the summit was designed to showcase Lagos as the gateway for business and investment in Africa, while highlighting the state’s readiness to attract and support transformative ideas and enterprises.

According to him, Lagos remains one of the continent’s foremost investment destinations and is continuously implementing policies aimed at making it easier for businesses to establish, grow and thrive.

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The governor said discussions at the summit focused on practical strategies for expanding businesses across Africa and unlocking new opportunities for investors.

He expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima for attending the event, describing his presence as a significant boost to the summit.

Sanwo-Olu also thanked the governors of Imo, Nasarawa and Abia states — Hope Uzodimma, Abdullahi Sule and Alex Otti respectively — for their participation and support.

Reflecting on the outcome of the summit, the governor said the enthusiasm displayed by participants underscored the resilience of Lagos despite prevailing economic challenges.

“The energy in the room was a strong reminder that, despite the challenges we face, the momentum of Lagos remains strong,” he said.

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He reiterated his administration’s commitment to building an enabling environment for businesses and investors, stressing that the ultimate goal is to create an economy that generates opportunities and improves prosperity for residents.

“As we continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow, we remain committed to building an economy that creates opportunities and delivers prosperity for all,” Sanwo-Olu added.