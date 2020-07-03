Lagos State Government has reopened schools for students in “transitional classes” (Primary six, JSS 3 and SS3) from August 3.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a televised press briefing on Friday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged all school authorities to prepare adequately ahead and ensure all state’s guidelines are strictly adhered to.

In a related development, the governor said all social gatherings remain prohibited, while the use of nose masks continues to be mandatory especially when in public places.

He said the state has increased its testing capability and got seven more laboratories for that purpose.

He warned all unaccredited centres to desist or face the full wrath of the law.