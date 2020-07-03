The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, has reinstated the suspended President of the Student Union Government, Adegboye Olatunji.

His reinstatement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the institution.

Mr Adegboye was suspended following his arrest by the Nigeria Police Force for engaging in an unlawful association. He was subsequently paraded and arraigned before a court of law.

However, the insittution said his reinstatement was based on the intervention of Ogun state government.