Lagos Police Rep admits presenting wrong video to SARS Panel

The assistant Commissioner of Police(Operations), Lagos Command, has admitted to the Lagos State panel investigating SARS-related abuses and the Lekki Tollgate shooting incident of last October, that one of the videos he earlier presented of attacks on police structures at the time actually recorded on November 13, 2020 via Snapchat app.

ACP Oludotun Odubona was under cross examination by lawyer for a group of EndSARS protesters, Oloruntomiloba Olagunju.

But The witness denied that the entire flashdrive containing video and pictoral evidence of destruction and violence suffered by the police in Lagos State was sourced online without due investigation.

The senior officer also denied that certain persons were planted by the Police to disrupt the protests as alleged by the protesters At the tollgate