Breaking News

Lagos Police Rep admits presenting wrong video to SARS Panel

Latest Breaking News on #ENDSARS: Lagos Police Rep admits to presenting wrong video to SARS Panel Lagos SARS Panel Sitting

The assistant Commissioner of Police(Operations), Lagos Command, has admitted to the Lagos State panel investigating SARS-related abuses and the Lekki Tollgate shooting incident of last October, that one of the videos he earlier presented of attacks on police structures at the time actually recorded on November 13, 2020 via Snapchat app.

ACP Oludotun Odubona was under cross examination by lawyer for a group of EndSARS protesters, Oloruntomiloba Olagunju.

But The witness denied that the entire flashdrive containing video and pictoral evidence of destruction and violence suffered by the police in Lagos State was sourced online without due investigation.

The senior officer also denied that certain persons were planted by the Police to disrupt the protests as alleged by the protesters At the tollgate

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NBA, Ozekhome disagree on election reform

TVCN
Mar 31, 2017

The Nigeria Bar Association and Constitutional Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, have both disagreed with a proposed…

Twitter Users react to Jerry Rawlings’ death

TVCN
Nov 12, 2020

Reactions have continued to trail the death of former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings. (more…)

Governor Sanwo-olu appoints Adebukola Agbaminoja as Executive Secretary of LSFVCB

TVCN
May 24, 2021

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja…

Police arrest woman for stealing five-day old twin boy in Anambra

TVCN
Jan 31, 2019

Police detectives attached to Central Police Station (CPS) Nnewi have arrested a suspect, (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Rinu Oduala to sue CBN as Court Unfreezes #Endsars ‘Promoters’ Accounts

10 Feb 2021 2.10 pm

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday…

Continue reading

Lagos Concludes First Dose Vaccination Exercise, Second Dose Exercise Commences in May

21 Apr 2021 7.45 pm

The Lagos State government says it has concluded…

Continue reading

Boko Haram will face South when they are done with North- Aisha Yesufu

17 Dec 2020 10.52 am

Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG)…

Continue reading