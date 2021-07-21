The Lagos State police Command have raided several black spots, namely Oshodi Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge, where one hundred and three hoodlums with dangerous weapons were arrested.

The command in a statement issued through its Public Relations Officer, CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI on Wednesday said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on the 19th and 20th July, 2021, had ordered the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who might want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in Lagos State.

The Commander Taskforce and his team acting on the strength of the Commissioner of Police’s instruction conducted a raid in the Oshodi area of Lagos State, arresting suspects and recovering drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp as well as dangerous weapons.

The statement added that due to some complaints and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment in the Oshodi area, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, directed the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and the Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police the Oshodi area and other identified vulnerable areas.

Similarly, on July 19, 2021, at 1.30pm, police operatives assigned to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu arrested one JOHN OKIBE, m, 36, in the Aleje area of Ikorodu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was apprehended with a toy gun, admitted to the crime.

Advertisement

As a result, the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the hoodlums be tried in court, as the command anticipates further operations on such hotspots around the state. Other tactical Commanders were also charged by CP Hakeem Odumosu to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to rid the state of crime and criminality.