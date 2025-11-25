The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 52 suspects linked to kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities, and recovered 10 stolen vehicles in the month of November....

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on recent achievements. He also paraded recovered cars, firearms, ammunition, charms and fake U.S. currency valued at $4,000.

Despite the arrests, the Commissioner maintained that Lagos remained peaceful during the period under review, attributing the progress to new security strategies and increased deployments across the state.

“Lagos is safe for everyone coming into the state from across the world. Nobody should cancel their flight plans. We have made massive deployments across all recreational centres, roads and black spots,” he said.

Jimoh cautioned residents against leaving their vehicles in the care of newly employed drivers or car wash attendants, noting that such scenarios accounted for many of the reported thefts. He advised vehicle owners to install tracking devices and avoid leaving original documents inside their cars.

The Police Chief further revealed that the Command had introduced a new Coast Guard Force (CGF) to strengthen marine and coastal security. The CGF, he said, will operate alongside tactical units, patrol teams, stop-and-search squads and Ember Months deployments.

“We created the Coast Guard Force to cover our waterways and coastal areas. They will support our anti-kidnapping and robbery operations,” he stated.

Jimoh also announced the creation of a dedicated Anti-Car Theft Section, which was responsible for several of the recovered vehicles showcased at the parade.

Reassuring residents ahead of the festive season, the Commissioner said Lagos had recorded no significant security breach since September due to sustained show-of-force operations and convoy patrols.

He urged residents and visitors to proceed with their holiday travel plans without fear.