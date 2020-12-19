The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has suspended Mr Adedeji Doherty as its chairman.

According to officials of the party, the suspension followed a vote of no confidence passed on Doherty over alleged anti-party activities among other allegations.

At a news conference, the state party executive, led by the Secretary, Mr Muiz Shodipe, alleged that the chairman was guilty of financial mismanagement and polarisation of the party.

Shodipe alleged that Doherty, not caring about the party’s image in the media, always made pronouncements that were never discussed at any party forum.

He said the party elders had brought Doherty in board as unifying factor but that he had been acting to the contrary.

The secretary said the chairman has been demanding loyalty to himself or declaring members as “persona non grata” if they are unwilling.

“The chairman lacks transparency in management and accountability of the party finances and administration.

“Since assumption of office as the state chairman in the past one year, Doherty has failed to, at least, convene just one state assembly meeting.

“The assembly meeting comprised of all strata of the party at all levels, most importantly the state working committee and the state executive members,’’ Shodipe said.