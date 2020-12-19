Canadian government has promised to donate excess COVID vaccine to poorer countries once its population is inoculated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Canada places order for more than 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Canada, which launched its vaccination campaign this week, has erred on the side of caution to ensure all of its 38 million people have access to jabs.

“As Canada gets vaccinated, if we have more vaccines than necessary, absolutely we will be sharing with the world,” Trudeau said in an interview with CTV, which will be broadcast in full on Sunday.