The Lagos State judicial panel is now on recess a after watching more than two hours of ‘footage’ of Oct 20 at theLekki tollgate.

Adesina Ogunlana representing the protesters told the panel that what was played was named ‘TP full’ and not ‘TP’ which he had been given.

After watching more than two hours of ‘footage’ of Oct 20 at the tollgate, Ogunlana Esq representing the protesters says we are watching ‘TP full’ and not ‘TP’ which he watched. Lagos judicial panel now on recess @tvcnews pic.twitter.com/ChJZwOnXyz — Kemi Aduroja Fola Adeyemo (@K_AdurojaTVC) November 21, 2020

The chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi said she would take that issue up when the panel resumes shortly.

During the viewing, what was seen from the CCTV camera were long shots of the toll gate area during between 5pm and 7:30, a group of people are seen on one side and vehicle spread out with their lights on, on the other side.

Happening now, we are watching the Footage of october 20 at lekki Toll Gate,the time now is almost 7:30pm that day @tvcnewsng pic.twitter.com/tvyn5jPy3E — Kemi Aduroja Fola Adeyemo (@K_AdurojaTVC) November 21, 2020

The camera can be seen roving and zooming in at intervals but between 7:15 and 8pm, the camera shifts to focus on a wide area showing very few cars parked.