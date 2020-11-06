The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry has resumed sitting to continue the examination of the managing director of the lekki concession toll gate, Yomi Omomuwasan.

But counsel for the state government and the LCC objected to the presence of another lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana who announced his appearance for endsars protesters. They said the persons are unknown to law, and urged the panel to disregard Mr Ogunlana, especially since he intends to cross-examine the witness.

This is the first time the endsars protesters will have any legal representation in the now four-day old proceedings by the panel which is headed by retired justice,Doris okuwobi.

But mr ogunlana called up Victoria oniru, dabira ayuku and perpetua kamsiyuchukwu, who he said are the representatives of the protesters. With the withdrawal of the other counsel’s objection, the chairman of the panel ruled that their lawyer can be given audience.

The court has now admitted the footage of October 20, the night of the shooting and ordered that it will be viewed in full and not piecemeal.

Viewing is being played from the early hours of that day at the moment.