Workers at the Lagos State Judiciary heeded the directive to resume work on Thursday, but work is still skeletal.

This is inspite of the call by the national body of the Union, urging members Nationwide to remain at home and push for the implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

Many members of staff were seen gathered on the premises of the Lagos State’s Judiciary Headquarters – High Court, Ikeja Division – awaiting further instructions, as courts didn’t sit, even though staff were seen in several courtrooms, including at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, but there were no proceedings.

TVC News gathers that most judges were absent.

The Court’s general registry was however open for business, as people trooped in, in trickles for filing of matters and other related purposes.

Also, Court Registrars, apart from Registrars in the Open Registry opened Courtrooms at the Tafawa Balewa Square(TBS) Building of the Lagos Division of the High Court of Lagos State.

It was also gathered that only Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo’s court was set to deliver a virtual judgment in a civil matter as at the time of filing this report.

On Thursday, the Lagos chapter of the Judiciary staff Union of Nigeria ordered the relaxation of the Nationwide strike it joined in on April the 6th, informing its members that the courts will only be open on Wednesdays to Fridays, for skeletal work including attending to cases involving fundamental human rights of inmates.

The JUSUN Lagos chapter is also clamouring for the outstanding 25% Financial Autonomy in Lagos State Judiciary and to feel the impact of the 75% which the Chief Judge claimed is already existent in the state.