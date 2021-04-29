Gunmen suspected to be Herder militiamen have invaded and abducted one student of the Calvary International Ministry, a Christian mission School in Barkin Ladi Council area of Plateau State.

An eye witness from the school who confirmed the attack to TVC News on phone said the perpetrators stormed the premises early hours of Thursday morning in an attempt to kidnap a large number of students.

Security operatives were alerted and responded swiftly forcing the attackers to flee with one student to an unknown destination.

The school management and the Plateau State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.