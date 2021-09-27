Breaking News

Lagos judiciary officially resumes court activities after vacation

Lagos Judiciary resumes after vacation Lagos Judiciary resumes after vacation

The Lagos State Judiciary has formally commenced its 2021/2022 legal year after a month-long annual vacation.

A special service is holding at the cathedral church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

A Muslim service is also holding simultaneously at the Central Mosque, Lagos.

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Kazeem Alogba was represented at the Church service by the Admin. Judge at the Ikeja Judicial Division, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye.

During the sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Awori Diocese, Right Reverent Akin Atere, noted that the event is one of Thanksgiving, reflection and re-commitment to God.

He urged the judicial officers and lawyers present to uphold due processes and not undermine integrity, handwork and other noble virtues in their line of duty.

‘There shall be divine judgment for all vices on the bench and bar”, the cleric warned.

There are 57 judges and 161 magistrates, as well as 22 principal officers of the state’s judiciary.

A parade of guard is also billed to hold afterwards, at the Tafewa Balewa Square to officially mark the commencement of activities in the courts.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Zamfara Govt extends date for resumption of schools

TVCN
Aug 4, 2020

Zamfara State Government have extended school resumption to 9th of August for boarding students and…

Reps summons IGP over detained lawmaker, Abubakar Lado

TVCN
Oct 11, 2018

The House of Representatives has given the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, twelve hours…

President Buhari urges governors to support their wives’ humanitarian activities

TVCN
May 28, 2018

[caption id="attachment_47114" align="alignleft" width="300"] PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES 36 STATES GOV'S…

Masari approves death penalty for Kidnappers, Cattle rustlers in Katsina

TVCN
May 25, 2019

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has signed a law that prescribes death sentence for anyone convicted…

TVC News Special Reports

Lagos Jusun relaxes strike, opens courts Wednesdays – Fridays

28 Apr 2021 11.23 am

The Lagos chapter of the Judiciary staff…

Continue reading

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu presents official vehicles to Judges

23 Sep 2020 1.57 pm

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu…

Continue reading

Lagos Jusun relaxes strike, resume for work

29 Apr 2021 2.24 pm

Workers at the Lagos State Judiciary heeded…

Continue reading