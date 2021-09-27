Lagos judiciary officially resumes court activities after vacation

The Lagos State Judiciary has formally commenced its 2021/2022 legal year after a month-long annual vacation.

A special service is holding at the cathedral church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

A Muslim service is also holding simultaneously at the Central Mosque, Lagos.

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Kazeem Alogba was represented at the Church service by the Admin. Judge at the Ikeja Judicial Division, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye.

During the sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Awori Diocese, Right Reverent Akin Atere, noted that the event is one of Thanksgiving, reflection and re-commitment to God.

He urged the judicial officers and lawyers present to uphold due processes and not undermine integrity, handwork and other noble virtues in their line of duty.

‘There shall be divine judgment for all vices on the bench and bar”, the cleric warned.

There are 57 judges and 161 magistrates, as well as 22 principal officers of the state’s judiciary.

A parade of guard is also billed to hold afterwards, at the Tafewa Balewa Square to officially mark the commencement of activities in the courts.