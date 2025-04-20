More than 1,500 residents of Lagos Island have benefited from the fourth edition of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Food Bank.

Lawmaker representing Lagos Island Constituency 1, Lara Oyekan-Olumegbon, says the initiative is aimed at making staple food items more affordable and accessible through subsidised prices.

She said this is important in the face of growing economic challenges.

Residents of Lagos Island have come out in their numbers to benefit from the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Food Bank initiative.

Basic food items are being offered at deeply subsidised rates, while some are provided completely free to select beneficiaries.

With Easter around the corner, many are taking advantage of the opportunity to stock up and celebrate without financial strain.

This marks the fourth edition of the initiative, which aims to reach over 1,500 people in the community.

Among the grateful recipients is Adigun Damilola, a physically challenged woman who says the support has made a meaningful difference this festive season.

Beyond the food distribution, the organizers are also using the opportunity to encourage civic engagement—urging residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and live responsibly within their communities.

The Senator Oluremi Tinubu Food Bank continues to stand as a community-focused initiative.

With food items subsidised by up to 75%, it’s helping to cushion the effects of economic hardship while fostering a sense of support and solidarity.