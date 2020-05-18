Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the state will begin a process of assessing readiness of businesses for reopening with new directives.

The Governor gave the hint and explained this at his 12th Media briefing after meeting with various key players.

Lagos State has continued to hover between easing of the lockdown and total lock down since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state.

The government says it can’t afford to stop major activities in the state which is one of West Africa’s commercial nerve centres.

The State Government had opened a poll in one of the micro blogging sites with a probing question on the issue of lockdown after the governor announced the easing.

49% of residents voted for lockdown while 40% voted no to lockdown.

It’s against this backdrop that Governor Sanwoolu came to brief the media on Sunday on the new steps.

“We are at a level where we are reviewing the other arms of the economy”

Full reopening of the economy would require the, “introduction of the Register-to-Open initiative as a process to guide the re-opening”

”In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.” The governor said

Governor Sanwoolu said security would be beefed up at the boundaries linking the state with Ogun state

Mr Sanwoolu also noted that some of his aides that tested positive to COVID-19 are now free from the virus after treatment and have resumed work.

As the Coronavirus is at a community transmission level, Mr Sanwoolu said testing capacity and capability would be increased at the primary health centres to curb spread.