The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully managed two separate emergency incidents within the city on Sunday. The first involved a 33,000-litre Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker (registration AAB-942YC) that spilled fuel along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway near Berger Car Depot. The tanker,...

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully managed two separate emergency incidents within the city on Sunday.

The first involved a 33,000-litre Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker (registration AAB-942YC) that spilled fuel along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway near Berger Car Depot.

The tanker, traveling from Apapa Terminal, collided with a Mercedes-Benz Jeep (LSR-606HX) and seven stationary vehicles on display for sale.

Prompt action by the Ajegunle and Ijegun-Egba Fire Crews prevented the spill from causing a secondary disaster. The remaining fuel is being transferred to another tanker, and recovery operations for the damaged vehicles are ongoing.

In a separate incident at approximately 14:13 hours, a gas explosion occurred at a retail outlet in Orisunmibare Market, off Baale Street, Orile-Iganmu, within Coker LCDA.

The outlet contained multiple gas cylinders of varying sizes. Firefighters from Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju stations quickly brought the situation under control after several shops were affected. Operations at the market have since concluded.

No fatalities were reported in either incident, though one minor hand injury was sustained at the gas retail shop.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, assured that the Service remains vigilant, committed to public safety, and prepared to respond swiftly to emergencies across the state.