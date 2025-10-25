The Abia State Police Command has arrested three individuals for alleged conspiracy, gunrunning, unlawful possession of firearms, and attempted murder, leading to the seizure of multiple firearms and live cartridges. The development was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer...

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen C. Chinaka, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The suspects, Kalu Ugwa Ogbonnaya (54), Agu Ugochukwu (39), and Ukandu Leach (43)—were apprehended in separate operations in Umuahia and Aba.

According to the police, detectives from the Central Police Station, Umuahia, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Ogbonnaya on October 17, 2025, in connection with a suspicious cargo consignment bearing Waybill No: HN-INT-7320Do-FDY-U.

A search of the consignment uncovered 26 live cartridges, a pump-action gun (Breech No: MY1183234), a Mossberg 930 pump-action rifle (Breech No: AFO44698), and 50 additional rounds of ammunition, which were allegedly forged by Ogbonnaya.

During interrogation, Ogbonnaya reportedly confessed that he was expecting the shipment on behalf of Agu Ugochukwu, who has since been arrested. He claimed that Ugochukwu was acting for another suspect currently residing in the United States.

Both Ogbonnaya and Ugochukwu are now in custody as investigations continue at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia.

In a separate incident on October 23, 2025, operatives of the Scorpion Squad in Aba arrested Ukandu Leach (43) following a distress call. Leach, who claimed to be a vigilante member, allegedly shot Chukwu Emeka (39) in the right leg.

The victim received prompt medical attention, and a locally made double-barrelled gun was recovered from the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, commended the officers for their prompt action and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining public safety.