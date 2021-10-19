Breaking News

Lagos EndSARS Panel’s final decisions on valedictory sitting

Lagos EndSARS Panel’s final decisions on valedictory sitting Lagos EndSARS Panel’s final decisions on valedictory sitting

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry investigating the EndSARS and Other-related matters of Police brutality on Monday ended its sitting one year year after it was inaugurated by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the panel during its valedictory sitting on Tuesday made the following final decisions

1. Late Michael Owoicho’s Family – N10m

2. Adeyemo Rotimi and Yemisi Olonode’s consolidated petitions – nil

3. Late Fatai Ogunseye’s family – N10m
4. Adeola Rashidat Mukaila N700,000 and Stella Edegwa N500,000

5. Late Ismailia Akapo’s family – N10m

6. Late Mustapha Moroof’s family – N10m
7. Kufre Jackson – N5m
8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamozor – N10m
9. Segun Adekoya – N1m
10. Late Yusuf Oladipupo Omole’s family – N10m
11. Segun IShola – N5m
12. Late Bukola Adeogun’s family – N10m
13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m
14. Late Taiwo Egbaiyeyomi’s family- N10m
15. Prince Akaba – N500,000
16. Odetola Temitope Saed – Unproven and struck out
17. Emmanuel Ayodele and Sunday Ayodele -no compensation
18. Chukwudera Ben Uba – N4m
19. Late Ayodele Gabriel’s family – N10m
20. Abayomi Likinyo – N4m
21. James Arebha – N4m
22. Late Boniface Enwerem – no compensation
23. Juliana Adeoti – N1m

24. Tosin Sampson – N2.5m

24. Late Yemi Abdulkareem’s family – N10m

25. Late Gabriel Aiyedungbe’s family – N10m

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ogun State issues temporary ban on sale of industrial gas following recent explosions

TVCN
May 23, 2021

Due to recent explosions in the state, the government of Ogun has temporarily suspended the selling…

Air Task Force records another success against B/Haram

TVCN
Apr 18, 2020

The Nigeria military through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE says it has killed several…

Congo approves more experimental Ebola treatments as cases rise

TVCN
Aug 23, 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo has approved four more experimental treatments (more…)

Okowa inspects sites of newly approved Universities

TVCN
Apr 6, 2021

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday inspected site of one of the three recently approved…

TVC News Special Reports

Reps’ ad hoc committee on #EndSARS summons IGP Adamu

16 Oct 2020 9.37 am

The ad hoc committee set up by the House…

Continue reading

Students protest killing of Pelumi Onifade, demand justice

06 Nov 2020 3.38 pm

Members of the National Association of Nigerian…

Continue reading
SARS-TVC

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

13 Oct 2017 1.02 pm

Some residents of Port Harcourt have staged…

Continue reading