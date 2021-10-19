Lagos EndSARS Panel’s final decisions on valedictory sitting

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry investigating the EndSARS and Other-related matters of Police brutality on Monday ended its sitting one year year after it was inaugurated by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the panel during its valedictory sitting on Tuesday made the following final decisions

1. Late Michael Owoicho’s Family – N10m

2. Adeyemo Rotimi and Yemisi Olonode’s consolidated petitions – nil

3. Late Fatai Ogunseye’s family – N10m

4. Adeola Rashidat Mukaila N700,000 and Stella Edegwa N500,000

5. Late Ismailia Akapo’s family – N10m

6. Late Mustapha Moroof’s family – N10m

7. Kufre Jackson – N5m

8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamozor – N10m

9. Segun Adekoya – N1m

10. Late Yusuf Oladipupo Omole’s family – N10m

11. Segun IShola – N5m

12. Late Bukola Adeogun’s family – N10m

13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m

14. Late Taiwo Egbaiyeyomi’s family- N10m

15. Prince Akaba – N500,000

16. Odetola Temitope Saed – Unproven and struck out

17. Emmanuel Ayodele and Sunday Ayodele -no compensation

18. Chukwudera Ben Uba – N4m

19. Late Ayodele Gabriel’s family – N10m

20. Abayomi Likinyo – N4m

21. James Arebha – N4m

22. Late Boniface Enwerem – no compensation

23. Juliana Adeoti – N1m

24. Tosin Sampson – N2.5m

24. Late Yemi Abdulkareem’s family – N10m

25. Late Gabriel Aiyedungbe’s family – N10m