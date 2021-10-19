Lagos EndSARS Panel’s final decisions on valedictory sitting

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry investigating the EndSARS and Other-related matters of Police brutality on Monday ended its sitting one year year after it was inaugurated by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
However, the panel during its valedictory sitting on Tuesday made the following final decisions
1. Late Michael Owoicho’s Family – N10m
2. Adeyemo Rotimi and Yemisi Olonode’s consolidated petitions – nil
3. Late Fatai Ogunseye’s family – N10m
4. Adeola Rashidat Mukaila N700,000 and Stella Edegwa N500,000
5. Late Ismailia Akapo’s family – N10m
6. Late Mustapha Moroof’s family – N10m
7. Kufre Jackson – N5m
8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamozor – N10m
9. Segun Adekoya – N1m
10. Late Yusuf Oladipupo Omole’s family – N10m
11. Segun IShola – N5m
12. Late Bukola Adeogun’s family – N10m
13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m
14. Late Taiwo Egbaiyeyomi’s family- N10m
15. Prince Akaba – N500,000
16. Odetola Temitope Saed – Unproven and struck out
17. Emmanuel Ayodele and Sunday Ayodele -no compensation
18. Chukwudera Ben Uba – N4m
19. Late Ayodele Gabriel’s family – N10m
20. Abayomi Likinyo – N4m
21. James Arebha – N4m
22. Late Boniface Enwerem – no compensation
23. Juliana Adeoti – N1m
24. Tosin Sampson – N2.5m
24. Late Yemi Abdulkareem’s family – N10m
25. Late Gabriel Aiyedungbe’s family – N10m