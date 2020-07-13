Doctors employed by the Lagos State Government will today begin a three-day warning strike .

Chairman of the Medical Guild in Lagos, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo said the industrial action is due to the expiration of the ultimatum given to the State Government, stating that 70% of their demands must be met.

This include erasing the wage disparity between federal and Lagos state doctors.

Dr Sodipo also said the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances approved by the federal government have not been effected by the Lagos State Government.

He said: “The doctors working in the COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months’ salaries which have remained unpaid at the moment. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare.”

The doctors and representatives of the state government met late Sunday to address the issues and avert the strike which is coming at a time when the number of covid-19 cases in Lagos is on the rise.

Details of that meeting is yet to be made public.