Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of another COVID-19 patient.

The governor made the announcement on his twitter handle on Tueday.

“I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient, a female, who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state is resolute in its resolve to fight the coronavirus and asked residents to stay at home for their safety.

With the new figure, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos is now 33 out of its 120 recorded cases.