Lagos state has discharged 50 COVID19 patients; 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals from Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu who announced this said the patients were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

He added that it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask.

He urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government