Forty-eight more COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus in Lagos state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Thursday evening.

He said 28 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; six of them were from Lekki, one was from the Onikan centre and 13 from the LUTH Isolation Centres.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said they were discharged “having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings”.

For now, coronavirus has infected 3,145 people and claimed 103 lives in Nigeria.