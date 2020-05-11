Lagos state government has discharged 33 more Coronavirus patients; 24 males and 9 females, all Nigerians, from its Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

This was announced on twitter by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Gboyega Akosile, few minutes ago.

Mr Akosile said the patients; 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for Coronavirus.

This latest discharge brings the total number of cases successfully managed to full recovery in the state to 502.