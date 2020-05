21 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos. They include 4 females & 17 males.

This was stated on the Twitter handle of the Lagos State ministry of Health.

3 were from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 6 from Lekki, 1 from First Cardiology Hospital & 10 from LUTH have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively

With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 469.