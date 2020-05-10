The Delta state police command has confirmed that two its mobile policemen and a wife of a popular businessman have been shot dead at the Okuokoko area of Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as the gunmen trailed the businessman from his office to his residence in Okuokoko where the incident took place at about 8pm.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the deceased mobile policemen were escorting the businessman when they were ambushed by the armed-wielding hoodlums numbering about six.

The operatives who were defending the man and his family during the attack were, however, hit by bullets and reportedly died on the spot.

A middle-aged woman identified as a wife of the businessman was also killed during the crossfire.

The businessman, who survived the incident, sustained gunshots injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.