Ten more covid-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos state.

In a tweet via his verified handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the patients include three females and seven males.

Three of them are foreigners. The number of discharged cases in the state have now risen to 117.

The number of COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent days as testing has increased, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

On Thursday, Lagos state recorded 78 new cases, bringing its total number to 582.

The Governor also advised residents not to relent in practicing great personal hygiene and wearing face masks in public.

He added that social distancing and staying at home are still very key in stopping the spread of the virus.