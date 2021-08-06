The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, to the Force Public Relations Department, Office of the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Garki Abuja while CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu has been posted and taken over as the new PPRO Lagos State Police Command with effect from Friday, 6th August, 2021.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, before his present posting as the PPRO Lagos, was the Second-in-Command, Area E Festac Area Command, Lagos State.

He was one time the PPRO Oyo State Police Command from 2015 to 2019 and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo from 2019 to 2020.

He has worked in various capacities in the force such as Deputy PPRO, Ogun State, Personal Assistant to Commissioners of Police in Ogun State Command and Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters Abuja, DIG Leye Oyebade, mni (rtd) in 2021.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

With this development, Ajisebutu has taken up the responsibilities of the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command with immediate effect and could be reached on cell phone number 08036536581.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi therefore appreciates the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc, NPM, fdc, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the entire workforce of the Lagos State Police Command, the Government and good people of Lagos State, especially gentle men of the press for their unflinching supports during his tenure as the PPRO, Lagos State.

Adejobi however appeals to the general public and members of the forth estate of the realm to continually support the Command to succeed in its fight against crime and criminality in Lagos State.