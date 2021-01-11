The Lagos State Government has closed the Airport Bridge at Toyota on the Oshodi-Isolo Expressway over a recent tanker fire that affected the bridge.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, said the closure of the bridge to vehicular movement was to enable the government to conduct structural engineering tests on the bridge.

He noted that alternative routes have been created for motorists pending the outcome of the tests and the reopening of the bridge to traffic.

According to Oladeinde, motorists from Mile 2 to Cele on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway will make use of Aiye and Osolo Way to Asa Afariogun through 7&8 to access International Airport Road.

The commissioner explained that motorists from Toyota will use the service lanes by Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to BOC Gases on old NAFDAC Headquarters.

He added that the state traffic management officials will deploy to the aforementioned corridors to control and manage traffic flow along the axis during the course of the diversions.

He assured residents that the Airport Bridge will be opened for use as soon as the tests or requisite intervention makes it safe and secure to do so.