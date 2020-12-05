<em><strong>Lagos state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has described the process of the Saturday\u2019s By-Election of the<!--more--> Lagos East Senatorial district as seamless. <\/strong><\/em>\r\n\r\nHamzat said this when he cast his vote at Ward 4, Unit 002 at Oke-Balogun Central Mosque, Epe.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-146011" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-12-05-at-10.36.43-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-146012" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-12-05-at-10.36.42-300x225.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>