The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his decision to pick up a membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the age of 80, describing the move as the latest episode in what ...

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his decision to pick up a membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the age of 80, describing the move as the latest episode in what it called his “endless political wandering”.

In a strongly worded statement yesterday, the party said Nigerians were “laughing, and rightly so,” questioning what Atiku was still seeking after decades of electoral defeats, party switches and internal party disputes.

The party said Atiku’s political history — from PDP to AC, back to PDP, then APC, then PDP again, and now ADC — amounted to “ceaseless desperation, chronic restlessness, and an incurable addiction to party-hopping”.

According to the Lagos APC, Atiku’s entry into the ADC “is not strategy but survival; not reinvention but expiration disguised as relevance”.

The statement accused the former Vice-President of destabilising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that he left behind “a ransacked house” after years of internal conflict.

“A man who couldn’t fix the PDP now wants to fix Nigeria?” the APC queried.

The ruling party argued that Atiku’s long-standing presidential ambition had been conclusively rejected by voters and that he owed Nigeria far more than the country owed him.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rebuilding the economy, restoring investor confidence and reshaping national security, Atiku is busy collecting membership cards like souvenirs,” the statement said.

The APC added that at 80, what Nigerians expected from Atiku were “a memoir, a rocking chair and a quiet retirement,” not “another round of presidential hallucinations or party-scavenging adventures”.

The statement concluded that Atiku’s latest political move “will end exactly like all the others — in defeat, confusion and another defection, perhaps this time to oblivion”.