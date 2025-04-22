The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced guidelines for nominating candidates for the 2025 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections.Aspirants for both councillor and chairmanship positions must possess a Secondary School Certificate as the minimum academic qualification.

Public officeholders who want to contest must resign at least 30 days before the party primaries, in line with constitutional provisions.

Nomination Fees:

Chairmanship Aspirants

Male: ₦5,000,000 (nomination) + ₦500,000 (administrative fee)

Female/Youth (40 & below): 50% discount (₦2,500,000 + ₦500,000 admin fee)

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs): Free nomination (₦250,000 admin fee only)

Councillorship Aspirants

Male: ₦1,000,000 + ₦100,000 admin fee

Female/Youth: ₦500,000 + ₦100,000 admin fee

PWDs: Free nomination (₦50,000 admin fee only)

The Vice Chairman position does not require a separate fee.

Schedule of Activities:

Submission of Letters of Intent: April 23–26, 2025

Sale & Submission of Forms: April 23–26, 2025

Party Primaries: May 10, 2025 (direct primary system)

LASIEC Forms Collection: May 11–14, 2025

Primary Election Process:

All accredited ward members with valid APC membership cards and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will participate in a direct primary to elect candidates.

The guidelines, signed by State Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and Secretary Adeola Jokomba, emphasise transparency and compliance with electoral laws.