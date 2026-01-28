The Lagos State has clarified the viral report suggesting that police operatives attached to the state command fired tear-gas at Makoko anti-demolition protesters during their demonstration at the state’s House of Assembly, saying the report contains several inaccuracies, distortions, and unve...

The Lagos State has clarified the viral report suggesting that police operatives attached to the state command fired tear-gas at Makoko anti-demolition protesters during their demonstration at the state’s House of Assembly, saying the report contains several inaccuracies, distortions, and unverified allegations capable of misleading the public and inflaming tensions.

In a Wednesday statement, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, clarified that the Lagos House of Assembly was on official recess during the incident.

He dismissed insinuations that lawmakers ignored the Makoko protesters, noting they were not in session at the time.

He said, “Contrary to insinuations that lawmakers’ watched’ or ignored the situation, it must be clearly stated that the Lagos State House of Assembly was officially on recess at the time of the incident.

“Notwithstanding this, upon receiving information about the gathering at the Assembly gate, Hon. (Otunba) Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, mobilised four other Honourable Members who were present within the complex to engage the protesters in good faith.

“This action alone demonstrates the Assembly’s openness to dialogue and commitment to democratic engagement, even outside plenary sitting periods.”

On the issue of protesters opting for forcible access rather than dialogue, the house said, “Upon arrival at the main gate of the Assembly complex, the Honourable Members clearly informed the protesters that: The Assembly was on recess; Engagement could be held peacefully at the gate; Their grievances would be duly documented and escalated appropriately.

“However, the protesters flatly rejected dialogue at the gate and insisted on gaining access into the Assembly complex, in clear violation of established security protocols governing legislative premises.”

On the alleged unruly conduct and verbal abuse from a protester, the House said, “During the engagement, the individual who identified himself as Taiwo Hassan (alias Hassan Soweto) became openly confrontational and verbally abusive.

“He directed uncouth, defamatory, and inflammatory language at Honourable Members present; The Commissioner of Police, CP Owonikoko, who was physically on the ground solely to prevent a breakdown of law and order.”

The House added, “The activist went as far as publicly accusing the Commissioner of murder, alleging his ‘hands and mouth were full of blood,’ statements that are grave, reckless, and unsupported by evidence.

“At a point, he openly challenged an Honourable Member, Hon. Tobun, to “prove his comradeship,” and arrogantly ordered him to “shut up” if he had nothing “good” to say. Such conduct was hostile, provocative, and inconsistent with peaceful protest.”

On the security presence during the Makoko anti-demolition protest, the House stated that, “as the crowd became increasingly unruly and attempts were made to force entry into the Assembly premises, security operatives acted strictly within their constitutional responsibility to secure lives, property, and critical government infrastructure.”

Stating that, “at no point did the Lagos State House of Assembly order the deployment of teargas, authorise arrests or direct any use of force against protesters.

“The decision for Honourable Members to withdraw from the gate was taken on the advice of the Commissioner of Police to prevent physical confrontation and escalation.”

On the use of live ammunition and lawmakers’ complicity during the Makoko anti-demolition protest, the House explained that “the claim that ‘lawmakers watched as police unleashed teargas and live ammunition’ is false, sensational, and unsupported.

“No Honourable Member witnessed or sanctioned the use of live ammunition, and no credible evidence has been presented to substantiate such a grave allegation.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly categorically dissociates itself from any attempt to falsely attribute security decisions to the legislature.”

On the Makoko demolition and legislative position, the House reiterates that issues relating to infrastructure safety, power-line setbacks, and demolitions fall under executive and regulatory authorities, stressing that the Assembly has consistently advocated dialogue, humane engagement, and lawful processes in addressing urban development challenges.

The House explained that “The assurances previously given during the January 15 engagement were not a blanket suspension directive, but a commitment to intervention through appropriate legislative channels, which cannot occur during recess without due process.

In conclusion, the Lagos State House of Assembly expressed that it remains committed to peaceful civic engagement, protection of democratic rights, and orderly and respectful dialogue as the only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

The Assembly further noted that intimidation, verbal abuse, misinformation, and attempts to breach secured government facilities cannot be justified under the guise of protest.

The Assembly urges civil society organisations and the media to exercise restraint, accuracy, and responsibility, and calls on all stakeholders to embrace dialogue over confrontation.