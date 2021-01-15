Pop superstar Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem during Joe Biden’s swearing-in as US president on January 20, with Jennifer Lopez also performing at the largely virtual event.

Organisers say Security will be beefed up in Washington as the two music icons headline an inauguration like no other.

Local authorities are asking people to stay away from the ceremonies to lessen the chances of unrest and of the swearing-in turning into a Covid-19 superspreader event.

Biden’s inaugural committee said that it will broadcast five days of programming under the theme “America United” which “will honor inaugural traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes.”

The calendar includes “United We Serve,” a National Day of Service on January 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19; and wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery on Inauguration Day.