The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday debunked media reports that it has approved some COVID-19 vaccines.

It therefore warned that fake vaccines have started circulating in the country, urging the public not to purchase such drugs as they can cause COVID-19-like illnesses and can lead to death.

It also urged government establishments, agencies and big corporations not to order COVID vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine has been approved.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made these known in Abuja during a virtual media briefing.

Advertisement

She said: “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has not received any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC.