Labour Minister, Ngige, congratulates Anambra Governor elect, Soludo

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Labour Minister, Ngige, congratulates Soludo

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has congratulated the winner of the November 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

 

Senator Ngige, in a goodwill message by his Media Office congratulated the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a resounding victory in the poll, saying it is a victory well deserved.

 

He said, “Ndi-Anambra have spoken with this resounding victory. Having contested in 2010 with Soludo, who was then the PDP candidate and myself in ACN; an election in which I was ‘awarded’ the second position even though I won outright and Soludo third, I knew that with his tenacity of purpose and drive, he would one day make it to the seat of the Governor of Anambra State.

“It is a case in patience and endurance, an aspiration nurtured to serve the people with all his strength, I seriously believe. Ndi-Anambra I know, will hence, entertain no excuses . Much has been given, hence the expectation is very high. Knowing Soludo as I do however , I have no doubt that our people have made an excellent choice by voting him. ”

 

Sen. Ngige also congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible election, even with the initial hiccups posed by the malfunctioning of the Biometric Voters’ Accreditation (BVAS) system in some places.

 

“ A solid opportunity is here offered to INEC to brace up to the challenges posed by the Anambra Election, which he labeled “a guinea pig election ” especially with the debut of the BVAS technology for a more credible, free and fair elections in future.

