Labour Minister advises newly inducted doctors against joining strikes

The Federal Government has charged newly inducted medical graduates to desist from joining incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, gave the advice in Abuja while speaking at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

The Minister urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

Among the six inductees is the Minister’s Son, Andrew Ngige.

He reminded them that the medical profession is a noble one and hence, they should abstain from any conduct which is capable of bringing their esteemed profession to disrepute.