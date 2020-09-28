The labour movement in Kwara state has given the state government a 2-week ultimatum to implement the #30,000 minimum wage or face industrial action.

The ultimatum is with immediate effect.

During a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the labour leaders also accused the government of non-remittance of union check-off dues, non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance as well as the disparity in salaries of state and local government workers.

In his reaction, the chief press secretary to the Kwara state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said there may be no need for any industrial action as negotiations are ongoing to resolve the issues.