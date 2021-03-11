League leaders, Kwara United football club of Ilorin have unveiled new sets of jersey for both their home and away matches.

The new jerseys were produced by one of the leading sport kits manufacturers, Umbro.

The official unveiling which held at the main bowl of the Kwara state stadium complex, Ilorin was witnessed by dignitaries including the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The all-yellow jersey is the home kit, the green with yellow stripe and yellow short is the away kit while the white jersey with touch of blue is the alternative jersey.

Kwara United current sit atop the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with 26 points from 14 matches.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says with necessary support, the club can win the league and represent Nigerian at the continental level.

He also wants the people of the state to promote United’s jersey.