The Zamfara State Government has taken delivery of fifty-five thousand nine hundred and twenty doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

The vaccine arrived Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital Thursday afternoon.

The State Commissioner for health, Yahaya Kanoma who doubles as the vice chairman, Taskforce on COVID-19 in the state says the Governor will flag off the vaccination soon.

Advertisement

All classes of persons in the state will be vaccinated.