Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says his administration is committed to ending open defecation and promoting good hygiene.

He stated this at the flag off of ‘Clean Kwara’ in commemoration of the 5th anniversary of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals focuses on general access to safe and affordable drinking water and access to adequate and equitable sanitation, hygiene for all, and end open defecation.



At the flag off of Clean Kwara campaign, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq disclosed that his administration met a state with appalling ratings in SDGs.

The governor who was represented by his deputy said kwara state is in the bottom three nationwide in access to sanitation services and among the states with highest prevalence of open defecation and the poorest in the North Central.

But he noted that today, his administration has made considerable progress.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Fatimah Lawal noted that the government prioritised provision of water which led to the rehabilitation of several water works that had long collapsed across the state.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, said her office had identified key areas of partnership in agriculture, water supply, clean energy, education to create SDGs community and end open defecation in the state.

Dr Bio-Ibrahim urged residents of Kwara to own and protect the campaign to end open defecation in the state.