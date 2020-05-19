The Kwara state government has trained training one thousand, nine hundred and thirty informants on how to identify suspected covid-19 cases to prevent community transmission.

This is just as government has taken delivery of personal protective equipment donated by a member of the house of representatives.

Ibrahim Alege reports that most of the COVID-19 cases at the Kwara state isolation centre were brought into the state from Lagos and the northwest.

This prompted the state government to organise this training for community informants. 10 from each of the 193 wards and they were selected from different disciplines.

The hallmark of the training is preventing community spread of the virus.

In the meantime, the member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero federal constituency in the house of representatives, Tunji Ajuloopin has donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Kwara state state government to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The deputy governor described the donation as timely.