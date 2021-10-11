 Kwara Govt suspends head of Arabic school, sets up probe committee

A team from the Kwara State Government has visited an Arabic school where students were shown being punished in camera footage for suspected conduct deemed to be against the school’s guidelines.

The team comprised the Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama; and a representative of the NSCDC DSC Parati AbdulHameed.

The government’s delegate listened intently to the Arabic school’s administrators, the father of the only girl in the video, and four other pupils engaging in the nefarious activity.

Regardless of the officials’ explanations for the situation, the parents’ self-admitted agreement, and the regret of the affected students, the government takes the brutal beating depicted in the tape very seriously.

As a result, the government has directed the formation of an investigative committee made up of Muslim scholars, leaders, and government officials to look into the matter, while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to ordering the punishment, has been asked to step aside until the investigation is completed.

In addition, the government has sent the students to a public hospital for a thorough medical assessment and treatment. This is to ensure that neither of them suffers any physical or mental harm.

The administration has urged people to be calm while the committee works and prepares a report for further action.

The government expressed its gratitude to the Ganmo Muslim community for their assistance to the team.