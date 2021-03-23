Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has nominated seven persons commissioners

The Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu who confirmed this in a statement explained that the nomination was made through executive communication from the Governor.

The seven nominees were part of the last dissolved state executive council in December, 2020.

The nominees are Aliyu Kora-Sabi, Raji Razaq,Fatima Arinola Lawal and Saadatu Moddibbo Kawu.

Others are Aliyu Muhammad Saifuddeen, Sulaiman Rotimi Iliasu, and Wahab Femi Agbaje

They are expected to appear for screening before the lawmakers on Thursday