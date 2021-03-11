Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the people of Ekan-meje in Oke Ero local government area of the state over the passing of the Elekan Oba Michael Ashaolu Adeyemi.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said “His Excellency sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of Oke Ero, particularly the good people of Ekan-meje, on this sad development.

“He also condoles with the Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly who is a son of the soil Hon. Raphael Adetiba and the Oke Ero Traditional Council on the passage of the monarch who did so well for his community as a leader that united his people and under whom his domain flourished,” according to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, the Governor prays the Almighty God to repose the soul of the monarch and comfort the family and the people of Ekan-meje.”