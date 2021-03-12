Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday took a jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, calling its discovery a watershed in the global campaign against the deadly virus.

The Governor had the vaccine administered on him by the Chairman of the Kwara State Medical Advisory Committee Dr. Femi Oladiji.

AbdulRazaq had earlier flagged off the vaccination exercise in Ilorin, the state capital, with frontline health workers first receiving their own jabs in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

He urged members of the public to take the vaccine which is meant to build herd immunity against the virus.

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and the entire team that played active roles on the battle against this pandemic in the country.

The earliest medical workers who took the vaccine were the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Dr. Femi Oladiji; Professor Tanimola Akande; and the lead doctor at the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Centre, Dr. Kudirat Lambe.