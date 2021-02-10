The kwara state government has raised the alarm over alleged plots by some suspected political interests to instigate violence and blame it on governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the chief press secretary to the Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye said this is part of the grand conspiracy to defame the governor.

He said the plots also include sponsorship of spurious corruption allegations using sexed up official documents and innuendoes in the media to blackmail the Governor, urging members of the public and security agencies to be wary of the conspiracies.

Mr Ajakaye said the objective of the plotters is to create a false image for the Governor as a promoter of violence and heat up the polity in the name of politics and pitch the governor against the public.

The governor’s spokesman noted that the image they desperately seek to give the Governor is contrary to his sustained policy of not patronising thugs or any violent elements as was the case in the recent past.