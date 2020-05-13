Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, calling it a befitting development that is rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

He said the appointment is clearly fit for purpose and is deserving for Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished.

He commended Mr. President for yet again honouring not just one of his renowned loyalists of all time but also the people of Kwara State who still relive his relationship with one of Nigeria’s finest military officers and son of Kwara late Major-General Tunde AbdulBaki Idiagbon.

Also, a former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Chief of Staff.

Mr Ahmed commended the president for Professor Gambari’s ‘timely and merited’ appointment in a twitter message on Wednesday.

He said he believes Professor Gambari’s exemplary stint as Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs during President Buhari’s tenure as Head of State provided the President with a first-hand insight into Gambari’s quality as a smart technocrat with e-clout, maturity, and insight necessary for success as Chief of Staff.